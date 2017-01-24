A school bus had to be hauled out a sinkhole after falling in while driving down a street near St. Clair Avenue West and Weston Road on Tuesday morning.

There were no passengers on the bus, which was travelling on Symes Road near Hillborn Avenue.

City of Toronto spokesperson Lyne Kyle told CBC News that the sinkhole was caused by a watermain break which shifted the soil underneath the road.

A tow truck was brought to the site to haul out the bus, and crews have turned off water for about 40 homes while they work to excavate and expose the broken pipe.

Symes Road is currently closed between Terry Drive and Hillborn Avenue.