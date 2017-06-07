Five students have been transported to hospital after a school bus rolled onto its side in a collision Wednesday morning in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police say they were called just after 9 a.m. for a crash involving a school bus and an SUV.

The school bus rolled over onto its side. Students were on board at the time.

All students are now off the bus.

Toronto paramedics say they transported five students to hospital, all with minor injuries.

A school bus tipped on its side after a collision in downtown Toronto. (Oliver Walters/CBC)

Toronto District School Board confirms the students were from one of their schools, but would not confirm which school the students were from.