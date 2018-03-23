School bus drivers back behind the wheel in Durham Region as strike ends, union says

A three-day strike involving school bus drivers in Durham Region has come to an end after a tentative agreement was reached between First Student Canada and Unifor Local 4268, said a statement sent out by the union Friday.

"The drivers took a firm stand and as a result were able to reach a deal with First Student that better reflects their true value," Unifor national president Jerry Dias said in a statement.

The strike began at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. As a result, First Student Canada, one of Ontario's largest transportation providers, had to cancel a number of routes throughout Durham that day.

For months Unifor Local 4268 — bargaining on behalf of drivers — had conducted negotiations with First Student Canada with the aim to eliminate the use of unpaid work hours and to improve wages.

The tentative agreement covers routes in the Durham, Durham Catholic, Kawartha Pine Ridge and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Boards.

Drivers are "looking forward to getting back behind the wheel and reuniting with the kids," said Local 4268 president Debbie Montgomery in the statement.

Details of the agreement are expected to be released in the coming days.