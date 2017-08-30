A school bus driver has been charged with impaired driving-related offences after getting into a collision in Markham while driving with 20 secondary school students on board.

The driver, 54, was driving students from Bill Crothers Secondary School in Unionville on Tuesday when her bus struck a vehicle near Enterprise Boulevard and Warden Avenue, police said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle told police that the school bus hit his car and then kept bumping into it, the release said.

When they arrived, officers noticed that the bus driver was showing signs of impairment. They arrested her and took her to a police station for a breath test, which they say she refused.

The woman, originally from the Town of Georgina, is now facing two impaired driving-related offences: refusal to provide a breath sample, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.