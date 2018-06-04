3 girls slightly injured after school bus tips over in Mississauga

Three girls under the age of 12 were slightly injured early Monday after a school bus tipped over in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

"The bus hit some sort of post," Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said Monday.

Peel paramedics took the girls and the driver to a local hospital for assessment following the single vehicle crash on Britannia Road and Glen Erin Drive.

Police were called to the scene at 8:06 a.m.

One of the girls suffered scratches, according to Chris Wishnousky, superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

Road conditions to be examined

Only three children were on the bus at the time and the roads may have been muddy, he added. The bus is believed to have tipped over on its side in slow motion, he said.

Police said investigators will look at whether road conditions were a factor in the crash.

Peel police's major collision bureau has arrived at the scene to investigate.

"It's still too early to determine what caused the crash," Mooken said.

Britannia Road eastbound is closed at Glen Erin Drive as officers piece together what happened.