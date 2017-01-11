Slick streets this morning are leading to a spate of school bus cancellations throughout Southern Ontario.
The bus cancellations include:
- Dufferin-Peel Catholic District school board: No buses in Dufferin County
- Durham Region school board: No buses in Brock, Uxbridge, Scugog
- Simcoe County: No buses
- Trillium Lakelands District school board: No buses to City of Kawartha, Muskoka, Haliburton, Honey Harbour Public School
All vehicles in Simcoe County are cancelled today. Schools are open for student learning. Click here for more info https://t.co/ANsbXlDLo0—
@SCSTC_SchoolBus