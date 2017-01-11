Slick streets this morning are leading to a spate of school bus cancellations throughout Southern Ontario.

The bus cancellations include:

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District school board: No buses in Dufferin County

Durham Region school board: No buses in Brock, Uxbridge, Scugog

Simcoe County: No buses

Trillium Lakelands District school board: No buses to City of Kawartha, Muskoka, Haliburton, Honey Harbour Public School