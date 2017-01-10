Today's mucky mix of snow and rain is leading to school bus delays and cancellations throughout the GTA.
In Toronto, buses are still operating in both school boards, but there may be some delays.
School buses are running today although there may be some weather-related delays.—
@tdsb
School buses are running this morning but there may be some delays due to road conditions. Check here for updates https://t.co/KjdFZUNpEN.—
@TCDSB
Cancellations throughout GTA
All school buses are cancelled for the following boards:
- York Region District and York Catholic school boards
- Halton District and Halton Catholic District school boards
- Peel District and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District school boards
- Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board