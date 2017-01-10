Today's mucky mix of snow and rain is leading to school bus delays and cancellations throughout the GTA.

In Toronto, buses are still operating in both school boards, but there may be some delays.

Cancellations throughout GTA

All school buses are cancelled for the following boards:

  • York Region District and York Catholic school boards
  • Halton District and Halton Catholic District school boards
  • Peel District and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District school boards
  • Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board