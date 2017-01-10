Today's mucky mix of snow and rain is leading to school bus delays and cancellations throughout the GTA.

In Toronto, buses are still operating in both school boards, but there may be some delays.

School buses are running today although there may be some weather-related delays. — @tdsb

School buses are running this morning but there may be some delays due to road conditions. Check here for updates https://t.co/KjdFZUNpEN. — @TCDSB

Cancellations throughout GTA

All school buses are cancelled for the following boards: