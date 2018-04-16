Schools in Peel and Halton regions closed as ice storm continues

Schools in Peel and Halton regions have been cancelled for Monday as the ice storm continues in the Greater Toronto Area.

"Due to weather conditions, all schools and offices in the Peel District School Board are closed," the board said in a release issued around 6 a.m. "This includes all busing and all before/after school programs, including night school."

All Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board schools have been closed too, and all transportation services have been cancelled for the day.

Schools in the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board have also been closed due to the weather and road conditions.

Other boards in the GTA have opted to cancel buses, but say their schools remain open: