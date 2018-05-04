Skip to Main Content
School bus in Bolton collides with two vehicles, rolls into river

Notifications

School bus in Bolton collides with two vehicles, rolls into river

No one was hurt when a school bus collided with two other vehicles and rolled into a river in southern Ontario Friday morning.

Although 17 students were on the bus at the time, no one was injured

The Canadian Press ·
A school bus carrying 17 students rolled into a river in Bolton, Ont. this morning. No one was injured. (Submitted by Sonny Subra)

No one was hurt when a school bus collided with two other vehicles and rolled into a river in southern Ontario Friday morning.

It happened at the corner of Humber Lea Road and King Street East in Bolton, Ont.

Provincial police say the bus was climbing a hill with 17 high school students on board when it stopped, rolled backwards and collided with two passenger vehicles — a Jeep and a Ford Focus.

Police say several other vehicles managed to steer clear of the bus, and no one involved was injured.

The bus eventually rolled into the Humber River and its back end became partially submerged.

Provincial police say the road was closed for about two hours andthe incident is under investigation

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us