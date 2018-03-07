Three GTHA school boards are complaining that the province has forced them to use inaccurate or outdated population figures in some wards, CBC Toronto has learned.

And the practice could lead to voters being poorly represented in upcoming municipal elections, according to one board chair.

With municipal elections looming Oct. 22, Durham District School Board chair Michael Barrett says the province needs to move faster to solve the problem.

'Line in the sand'

"There is a drop dead, line in the sand that says you have to determine how many trustees you're going to have, and the nominations open May 5, so there is a very, very tight time frame and we're still waiting for a response,"

Barrett says census figures clearly show that Durham's population has grown so much in the past few years that it warrants a 12th trustee.

But he says the province is insisting the board use population numbers provided by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, which, he points out, counts properties, not people.

MPAC's numbers indicate Durham's population is dropping, he says, and the region only requires 11 trustees.

"That just doesn't make any sense at all," he said. He wants the province to use data from the most recent federal census, which indicates the population is rising, Barrett said.

A spokesperson for the Durham Catholic District School Board said Tuesday that staff there are still crunching the numbers, but so far have found no reason to push for changes to that board's complement of eight trustees.

Hamilton also questioning numbers

In Hamilton, though, the Catholic and public boards have joined forces to send a letter to the ministers of education and municipal affairs last week, complaining about the MPAC numbers.

The education ministry has insisted that the boards provide a list of their trustees, and the areas they represent, by March 30 — a deadline Hamilton Wentworth District School Board chair Todd White says is unrealistic.

The city of Hamilton recently redrew its ward map, adding one ward and eliminating another.

Numbers out of date

But when they attempted to redistribute their trustees to reflect the new borders, White says they found the MPAC data reflected the old configuration.

Fresher, more accurate figures just arrived from MPAC on Friday. Now, he says, the board wants more time — until mid-April — to crunch the new numbers before deciding how to redistribute trustees.

The education ministry wouldn't speak with CBC Toronto directly. But ministry spokesperson Heather Irwin said in an email that the MPAC numbers were essential because they indicate whether a property owner is a Catholic or public school supporter.

"While the ministry has received a few requests from boards to revisit the process, census data ... would not be representative of of the amount of school board supporters in a given area," the email reads.