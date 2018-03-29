School board investigating after teen with autism went missing on school trip

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board is investigating how a student with autism went missing during a field trip on Wednesday.

The teen was among a group of nine students that were on a trip that was part of a program tailored for students with special needs.

"The trip was an experiential learning opportunity for the students to take public transit to a local restaurant and order food," said school board spokesperson Bruce Campbell.

He somehow remained on the bus unnoticed at a transfer point, and travelled on to York University without the other students.

When he arrived at York, he boarded another bus that took him back to Mississauga where he was located later that day safe at a fast food restaurant, according to Campbell.

Supervision for the nine students was provided by four staff members which included one teacher and three Educational Resource Workers.

Campbell said the school board has launched an investigation into what happened, and what measures need to be put in place to prevent it from happening again.