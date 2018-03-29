School board launches probe after teen with autism went missing on field trip

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board has launched an investigation into how a student with autism went missing during a field trip on Wednesday.

The trip was part of a program tailored for students with special needs at Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School in Brampton.

The 15-year-old teen was found safe later that evening at a restaurant in Mississauga.

He disappeared at 2:10 p.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue and Keele Street, at York University.

He was among a group of nine students and four staff, which included one teacher and three Educational Resource Workers.

"The trip was an experiential learning opportunity for the students to take public transit to a local restaurant and order food," said Bruce Campbell, spokesperson for Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board.

The teen somehow remained on the bus unnoticed at a transfer point, and travelled onto York University without the other students.

When he arrived there, he boarded another bus that took him back to Mississauga, said Campbell.

It's unclear how long the teen was missing.

Campbell said the school board is investigating what happened, and what measures need to be put in place to prevent similar situations from taking place.