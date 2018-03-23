Dozens gathered at a candlelight vigil Friday evening to mourn the death of 26-year-old Nnamdi Ogba.

The electrical engineer was fatally shot in the back several times last Friday on Scarlettwood Court, near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue West, shortly after 11 p.m.

Ogba's mother, Margaret Nwsou, told mourners her son was a quiet man with a future ahead of him.

"Everybody that had the opportunity to know Nnamdi [knew] that Nnamdi was an upright young man," she said. "He was my pride and joy."

Nwsou added that she would not rest until she saw justice for her son.

Nnamdi Ogba's parents, Margaret Nwsou and Sylva Okzie, spoke to mourners at Friday's vigil. (Garry Asselstine/CBC)

"You will surrender yourself," she said to Ogba's killers. "Trust me, you will know no peace."

Mayor Tory appeared at Friday's vigil to pay his respects, and told Ogba's parents that the city is standing with them in solidarity.

"I've heard many, many people express their great sorrow at your loss," Tory said. "We will work hard with you to make sure that he did not die in vain."

Shot from behind

Toronto police said Ogba exited a building on Waterton Road after visiting friends there and he was walking southbound on Scarlettwood Court when he was approached from behind by two men who shot him as he approached his parked car. ​

Officers found him without vital signs lying on the ground and Toronto paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Ogba, who had a fiancee, was going to be married soon.

Nnamdi Ogba was fatally shot last Friday after 11 p.m. on Scarlettwood Court in Etobicoke. (Toronto Police Service)

Footage released of suspects

Police have released security camera video and photos of two suspects in the murder in hopes that the public will help identify the men. ​

Nwsou and Ogba's father, Sylva Okzie, appealed earlier this week for to witnesses to come forward.

"We are responsible to make this society where we live in a peaceful one. We are responsible, and the responsibility lies on everyone," Nwsou said. "We need justice. This cannot continue to go on."

"If you don't speak, it could be you," Okzie added. "Everyone that has seen it or knows about it, should be able to call the police and speak out."

Okzie said he expected his son to outlive him, not the other way around.

"No parent wants to bury their child. Every parent [expects] at their old age, they will be buried by their children. That's how it's supposed to be."

A funeral for Ogba is planned for this weekend.