Etobicoke murder victim Nnamdi Ogba 'quiet, easy going,' family says

The mother of Nnamdi Ogba, a 26-year-old electrical engineer who was fatally shot last week, says he was a quiet and honest man.

"He never fights. He was very gentle. He's willing to give you anything that he had. You just ask him for anything, he's there," Margaret Nwsou told CBC Toronto. "He never hurts a fly, very quiet, easy going. He's somebody that who you just see walking on the street, and you see him, you want to know him."

Police say Ogba was shot in the back several times on Scarlettwood Court, near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue West, on Friday shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Nwsou said her son was visiting a friend when he was shot. That visit was a last minute decision that he made when his soccer game got cancelled.

Nwsou said her son came to Canada 10 years ago to get his Ontario Secondary School Diploma to go to Seneca to become an electrical engineer. He was also the family handyman, taking a look at everything around the house, including computers and cars.

"Which parent would not be proud of that? Even the neighbours are proud of him," Nwsou said.

'Brutal' attack

Nwsou said she learned of her son's death on Saturday morning when two detectives came to the home she shares with Ogba's father Sylva Okzie.

Ogba's death was captured on security footage, and they said they both watched the video to see if there was any contact between his son and his killers.

Okzie described the attack as "brutal."

"That was an ambush actually. They ambushed him," Okzie said. "That's what cowards do. Cowards ambush."

Det. Jason Shankaran, of Toronto police's homicide squad, also described the killing as cowardly when security footage of the murder was released on Monday.

Police are hoping members of the public who see the images can help detectives identify the two men responsible for Ogba's death.

Nwsou and Okzie are also appealing to witnesses to come forward.

"We are responsible to make this society where we live in a peaceful one. We are responsible, and the responsibility lies on everyone," Nwsou said. "We need justice. This cannot continue to go on."

"If you don't speak, it could be you," Okzie added. "Everyone that has seen it or knows about it, should be able to call the police and speak out."

The family also had the support of the Nigerian Canadian Association, which joined the family for a news conference Tuesday.

The family plans to have a vigil for Ogba on Friday where he was shot. It will be followed by a funeral this weekend.

Okzie said he expected his son to outlive him, not the other way around.

"No parent wants to bury their child. Every parent [expects] at their old age, they will be buried by their children. That's how it's supposed to be."