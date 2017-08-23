​Critics of the Scarborough subway project are set to ask Ontario's auditor general Wednesday for an investigation into whether or not a full cost-benefit analysis should be done between a subway and the original light rail plan.

City council voted to forge ahead with the subway, forgoing the option to produce business cases for both, earlier this year. Scarborough representatives from all three levels of government support the plan.

Scarborough Transit Action (STA), an offshoot of TTCRiders, will also ask Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk to look into Metrolinx's approval of the future Kirby GO station, in Vaughan, and Lawrence East SmartTrack stop, which would eventually replace the Scarborough RT stop.

The group alleges Metrolinx's own business cases found the stops would be expensive and wouldn't attract new riders, but that was over-ruled by politicians.

"A diversion of funds to less-needed stations may result in under-funding and delay of higher-priority stations," the group says in its complaint.

Group making request at Queen's Park

Regarding the subway, it warns: "the monumental subway tunneling project will absorb funds that could instead pay for a larger, cost-effective transit network that will attract and serve far more riders."

The group is set to make its request at 11 a.m. at Queen's Park.

Last week, STA released the results of a survey its volunteers conducted that found out of some 200 riders, more than 80 per cent didn't know Lawrence East Station wouldn't get a stop on the future subway line.

However, Mayor John Tory's office stands by the subway, arguing it will drive the development of growth and jobs in Scarborough.