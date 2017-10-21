Toronto police are searching for two male suspects who were last seen on a motorcycle after a stabbing in Scarborough on Friday that injured three male teenagers.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said Saturday that officers were called to the scene near Lawrence Avenue East and Brimley Drive at about 3:30 p.m.

Three teens were taken to hospital. Police said one was initially in critical condition but his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening. All three were listed in stable condition on Saturday morning.

Hopkinson said two of the victims went to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute to seek assistance. The school was then placed in a hold-and-secure for about an hour.

Police are trying to determine what led to the stabbing. The scene was taped off on Friday as officers investigated. Officers have not yet recovered the knife used in the incident.

Ryan Bird, spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board, confirmed one of the injured was a student, 17, at the school.

Bird said the stabbing appeared to have happened at a nearby plaza after school had ended for the day.

The student's parents were notified.

Anyone with information is urged to call Toronto police at (416) 808-4100.

The Hold & Secure at David & Mary Thomson CI has now been lifted. — @TDSB_Media