Three teenagers have been rushed to hospital — one in life-threatening condition — after a stabbing in Scarborough Friday afternoon, Toronto paramedics say.
Paramedics were called to the scene in the Lawrence Avenue East and Rushley Drive area around 3:30 p.m.
Police said four victims have been located, but paramedics tell CBC Toronto they are assessing three victims, all male teens. Two are in serious condition.
STABBING:—
@TPSOperations
Lawrence Av + Rushley Dr
-4 victims have serious injuries
-Transported to hospital via emergency run
^dh
A nearby high school, David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute, was placed in hold and secure for about an hour Friday as police investigated.