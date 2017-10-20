Three teenagers have been rushed to hospital — one in life-threatening condition — after a stabbing in Scarborough Friday afternoon, Toronto paramedics say.

Paramedics were called to the scene in the Lawrence Avenue East and Rushley Drive area around 3:30 p.m.

Police said four victims have been located, but paramedics tell CBC Toronto they are assessing three victims, all male teens. Two are in serious condition.

STABBING:

Lawrence Av + Rushley Dr

-4 victims have serious injuries

-Transported to hospital via emergency run

^dh — @TPSOperations

A nearby high school, David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute, was placed in hold and secure for about an hour Friday as police investigated.