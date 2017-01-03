A woman in her 20s has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near Scarborough Golf Club Road and Greenock Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

A woman was stabbed in the abdomen and rushed to Sunnybrook hospital, CBC Toronto video producer Tony Smyth reported from the scene.

Toronto police tweeted that their suspect is "known" and fled the scene in an unknown direction.