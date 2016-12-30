A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough Thursday night.

Toronto police were first called to a residential building near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. for unknown trouble. They say two men were arguing outside of the building.

Police then received another call at the building for a stabbing.

"Officers arrived on scene and located the victim who was suffering stab wounds to the lower back and abdomen area," said Const. Caroline de Kloet.

It's not clear if the man was stabbed inside the building or outside.

Toronto paramedics transported a man in his 20s with stab wounds to a trauma centre.

Police say the suspect fled the scene, and no suspect information has been released.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact 41 Division.