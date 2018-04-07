Police identify victim in Scarborough shooting as 32-year-old Bryan Thomas

Toronto police have identified the victim of a shooting in Scarborough on Friday as 32-year-old Bryan Thomas.

Emergency crews were called to the area around Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 area just after 8 p.m.

Thomas was rushed to hospital with an upper-body injury, where he was later pronounced dead.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 area on Friday evening. (Chris Dunseith/CBC)

Police say numerous shell casings were found at the scene and added Saturday that suspects were seen leaving the area in a white subcompact vehicle.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and anyone else with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

Thomas's slaying is the 15th homicide in Toronto this year.