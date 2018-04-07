New
Police identify victim in Scarborough shooting as 32-year-old Bryan Thomas
Toronto police have identified the victim of Friday's shooting in Scarborough as 32-year-old Bryan Thomas.
Suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a white subcompact vehicle, police say
Toronto police have identified the victim of a shooting in Scarborough on Friday as 32-year-old Bryan Thomas.
Emergency crews were called to the area around Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 area just after 8 p.m.
Thomas was rushed to hospital with an upper-body injury, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say numerous shell casings were found at the scene and added Saturday that suspects were seen leaving the area in a white subcompact vehicle.
Homicide investigators have taken over the case.
Investigators are appealing for witnesses and anyone else with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
Thomas's slaying is the 15th homicide in Toronto this year.