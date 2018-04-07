Skip to Main Content
Police identify victim in Scarborough shooting as 32-year-old Bryan Thomas

Toronto police have identified the victim of Friday's shooting in Scarborough as 32-year-old Bryan Thomas.

Suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a white subcompact vehicle, police say

Bryan Thomas was shot to death in Scarborough on Friday night. (Toronto Police Service)

Emergency crews were called to the area around Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 area just after 8 p.m.

Thomas was rushed to hospital with an upper-body injury, where he was later pronounced dead.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 area on Friday evening. (Chris Dunseith/CBC)

Police say numerous shell casings were found at the scene and added Saturday that suspects were seen leaving the area in a white subcompact vehicle. 

Homicide investigators have taken over the case. 

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and anyone else with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

Thomas's slaying is the 15th homicide in Toronto this year. 

