Two men were rushed to Toronto trauma centres following a shooting in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to a report of gun violence at Commonwealth Avenue and Brussels Road at 12:04 a.m.

Paramedics say they treated a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound there as well as a 30-year-old man for an unidentified penetrating wound.

Police believe multiple shots were fired.

They still have investigators at the shooting scene, but have not made any arrests.