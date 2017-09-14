A man in his 30s is dead after he was shot at close range in the lobby of a Scarborough building early Thursday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to a building on Glamorgan Avenue, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401, shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to police, the victim got out of a car and walked into the lobby of the building. Two suspects armed with handguns approached him and fired multiple shots at close range.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim late Thursday evening as Anthony Soares, aged 33.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Gary Giroux at 416-808-7400 ext. 7-7387 or Det. Steve Henkel at extension 7-7412, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.