City officials say they have taken action against several Scarborough rooming houses Thursday, which they claim have several fire code and property violations.

The city said it laid charges against the leaseholders and their corporations for fire code violations, which include failing to maintain fire systems, as well as a lack of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and exits from basements.

The homes also faced property standards violations for holes in walls, insect infestations, broken windows and insufficient/unstable hand rails.

One of the properties, operated by Winston Manning, had previously been issued an Immediate Threat to Life notice for residents living in a basement dwelling.

Thursday's inspection found residents in the basement once again, including Manning and another operator. These residents were removed and another Immediate Threat to Life notice was issued.

The city said ultimately three residents were relocated for their safety as a result of the enforcement action, and the residents are not responsible for the violations.

In addition to the violations, non-permissible zoning charges were laid against corporations Comfort Residential Group Homes and Drews Residential Services, as well as Manning, Simone Sewell and Cecelia Dixon as leaseholders.

Nowhere to go

Sewell and Manning defended their homes in interviews with CBC Toronto last year, and Manning said if his homes were to shut down, his residents wouldn't have anywhere to go.

Simone Sewell in the kitchen of a house the city previously labelled an illegal rooming house. (CBC)

"Shelters don't want them, hospitals pushing them out, nursing homes don't want them," Manning said. "Some of the people don't fit the criteria for those places so they will be left on their own."

Sewell said she had about 40 people as of last year, including those who suffered from mental illnesses like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and dementia.

Sewell went to court in late October to defend her right to use this property as a group home. (CBC)

"These clients that I have, they can't be in a shelter. They need to get their medication and be monitored," she said. "They have to be in a supervised environment, and they wouldn't be able to last in a shelter. They're going to be in the street."

The city said Thursday's enforcement action was coordinated between Toronto fire, police and the city's Municipal Licensing & Standards Division. Toronto paramedics were also present to assess residents. The displaced residents were assisted by the Shelter, Support and Housing Administration and the Office of Emergency Management.