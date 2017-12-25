Power has been fully restored to 10,000 homes that were affected by a power outage on Christmas morning.

According to a Hydro One spokesperson, the outage stretched from Victoria Park to McCowan roads, and from Eglinton Road to the lake.

The outage was caused by Toronto Hydro losing its power supply from Hydro One. A Hydro One breaker had malfunctioned at the Warden transmission station.

Hydro One worked to restore power to the affected residents.

Thousands of residents were without power on Christmas Day after a loss of supply affecting Toronto Hydro. (Toronto Hydro)

