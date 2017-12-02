Toronto police say a man was seriously injured on Friday night after he was shot by officers investigating a home invasion in Scarborough.

Police said in a tweet that they were called to Benshire Drive and Jarwick Drive, which is near McCowan Road and Brimorton Drive in Scarborough, on Friday night for unknown trouble.

A suspect allegedly drew a gun on officers and a male was shot by police. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Dan Hunter, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said the man is believed to be in his 20s.

Police said two officers were also injured but were treated at the scene.

The incident involved a police chase and one man is in custody.