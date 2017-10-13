Michael Gebru went to the self-checker machine and thought he won $10 from Lotto Max and $4 from Lottario.

"It took me a while to realize I had won the jackpot," Gebru laughed. He went to the clerk expecting to claim $14, and didn't realize how much he had won until he saw the slip with his winning amount.

The recently laid off assembly worker has big plans for the money. "I've always said that if I won the lottery I'd help people in need," he said.

Gebru also plans to purchase his first home and take a trip to Jamaica.

Michael bought the ticket at Gateway Lotto on Bloor Street in Toronto.

He shares the jackpot from the June 16, 2017 draw with another ticket sold in Toronto.