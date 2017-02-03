Homicide detectives are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Yusef Hagi Ahmed, who was killed outside a Scarborough restaurant last December.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 14, Ahmed was among a small group of people outside the Tropics Restaurant and Bar on Markham Road near Eglinton Avenue East when gunfire erupted from the nearby sidewalk.

Ahmed, 27, was wounded and died a short time later. Two other people were injured: a woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, and a man who suffered a "non-penetrating wound" to the leg, Det. Jeff Tavares told reporters on Friday.

Ahmed's death was the city's 65th homicide of 2016.

Tavares played surveillance video of the two suspects during a news conference at Toronto police headquarters. In the video, which came from the plaza where the restaurant is located, two people in dark clothing are seen walking along a driveway to the rear of the plaza before they return to Luella Street, a nearby side street. They walk along Luella toward Markham Road before shots are fired from the sidewalk, and then return to view in the footage running westbound on Luella.

Tavares said because he doesn't know the identity of the two people in the video, he couldn't speak to motive or whether any of the three victims was targeted. But the suspects do know the area, he said.

"They are very cognizant of the cameras," Tavares said. "As they are walking toward the rear [of the plaza], they tuck their heads down."

The footage isn't entirely clear and the suspects are covered up. One suspect is wearing dark pants with a thick white stripe down the leg and three-quarter length jacket with hood.

The other person is also wearing dark clothing: a three-quarter length jacket with a hood, a light hooded sweater and dark pants.

Asked about the ages of the suspects, Tavares replied: "My guess would be as good as yours."

He said the shooting was not preceded by an altercation or other disturbance at the restaurant.

The two other victims are co-operating with the investigation, he said. Tavares noted that patrons of the restaurant are part of a tight-knit community, and the evening included friends of friends who came together to have a fun night.

He would not say whether Ahmed was known to police. Tavares would only say that Ahmed lived at home with his parents and siblings.

He is asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.