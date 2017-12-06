Toronto police have identified the woman found dead on a residential street in Scarborough's Port Union neighbourhood early Wednesday morning as 72-year-old Ninon (Nina) Hardie of Toronto.

Police were called to a bungalow on Bathgate Drive, close to the intersection of Port Union Road and Lawrence Avenue East, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Toronto police's homicide squad began investigating.

There, they found a woman with "severe trauma," according a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old Toronto man is in custody and has been charged with second-degree murder.

The man made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Police are still appealing to the public for information. Those with tips are asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com or by texting TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).