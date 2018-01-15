An 11-year-old girl's report last week that a man tried to cut off her hijab as she walked to school didn't occur, Toronto police said Monday.

"After a detailed investigation, police have determined that the events described in the original news release did not happen," police said in a release.

"The investigation is concluded."

The girl reported Friday that a man attempted twice to cut off her hijab as she walked to school with her younger brother. Police said last week that the alleged attack was being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The girl, along with her mother and representatives from the Toronto District School Board, attended a news conference inside her school Friday during which she detailed the alleged attack for media.

Her story captured national attention and drew public condemnation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

"These allegations were extremely serious and not surprisingly, they received national and international attention," police spokesman Mark Pugash said in an interview.

Police told CBC News that a team of investigators conducted numerous interviews throughout the probe, adding that the girl who reported the incident will not face any legal consequences.

Pugash said police don't know how the story escalated. He stressed that it's "very unusual" for someone to make false allegations of this type and said he hopes it will not discourage others from coming forward.

In a brief statement, the school board said it is "very thankful that this assault did not in fact happen.

"We won't be commenting further."

Amira Elghawaby, a human rights advocate based in Ottawa, said she was saddened to learn that the girl's story was not true, adding that it will likely only serve to embolden "those who do hold discriminatory views of Muslims."

She also stressed that, as an 11-year-old, "she probably doesn't really understand the full implications of what she's done" and deserves compassion from adults.

"Hindsight is 20/20 and I'm sure the police and the school and everyone will be reviewing how this was addressed. And we, as community members, all we want to do is think about this young girl — give her support — we don't want her to be vilified," Elghawaby said.

"And we do deal with real issues of hate and discrimination too frequently in our society and we must continue to address that."