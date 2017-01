Injuries were reported after two cars crashed in Scarborough on Thursday night.

Const. Victor Kwong, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about the crash at Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North at 8:51 p.m.

Police said the vehicles were in the intersection when they crashed.

A Toronto police officer surveys the damage done to a car after a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Thursday night. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)