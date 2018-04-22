Skip to Main Content
Man dies after hitting tree while fleeing scene of car crash

A man died overnight after hitting a tree with his car in the area of McLevin Avenue and Sewells Road in Scarborough.

One man is dead after hitting a tree in his car while fleeing the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough, say police. (Jag Gundu/Getty)

Toronto police say the man was fleeing after being involved in a three-car collision nearby.

A female driver also sustained non-life threatening injuries in the collision, according to police.

