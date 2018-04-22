Man dies after hitting tree while fleeing scene of car crash
A man died overnight after hitting a tree with his car in the area of McLevin Avenue and Sewells Road in Scarborough.
Overnight crash in Malvern area also injured one female driver
Toronto police say the man was fleeing after being involved in a three-car collision nearby.
COLLISION: <br>McLevin Av + Sewell's Rd<br>-Man has been freed<br>-He has now succumbed to his injuries<br>-He has been pronounced<br>-Collision scene will be re-constructed<br>-Roads closed<br>^dh—@TPSOperations
A female driver also sustained non-life threatening injuries in the collision, according to police.