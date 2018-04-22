Man dies after hitting tree while fleeing scene of car crash

A man died overnight after hitting a tree with his car in the area of McLevin Avenue and Sewells Road in Scarborough.

Toronto police say the man was fleeing after being involved in a three-car collision nearby.

COLLISION: <br>McLevin Av + Sewell's Rd<br>-Man has been freed<br>-He has now succumbed to his injuries<br>-He has been pronounced<br>-Collision scene will be re-constructed<br>-Roads closed<br>^dh —@TPSOperations

A female driver also sustained non-life threatening injuries in the collision, according to police.