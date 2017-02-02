A man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough early Thursday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., a Mazda 3 was turning into the southbound lanes of Brimley Road from Elgar Avenue when it was struck by a southbound Chevy Malibu, said Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe.

"When both vehicles collided, they ended up striking a tree that was on the west side," Stibbe told CBC Toronto.

The driver of the Malibu, a man believed to be in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The driver of the Mazda was not injured.

The Malibu was travelling at a high rate of speed, according to Stibbe.

"Without a doubt speed is a factor in this collision," Stibbe said, noting the large debris field that stretched a far distance down Brimley. Some of the debris punctured a tire on a police car, he said.

Earlier Thursday, police said that weather did not appear to be a factor in the crash. Stibbe said it was too early to say whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

Police closed Brimley Road in both directions between Elgar and Chillery Avenue for their investigation. The road reopened around 10 a.m.

Brimley Road now being re-opened. Thank you for your patience. #203536 ^vk



The 21A Brimley bus was diverting both ways via Eglinton Avenue East, Bimbrok Road and Citadel Drive, but returned to normal service shortly after 10 a.m.