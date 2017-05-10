Toronto police are looking for suspects and more victims after the occupants of at least one vehicle shot at another in Scarborough early Wednesday evening, leaving at least one person injured.

Police started receiving calls at 5:11 p.m. of shots being fired in the Warden Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

.@TPS41Div Update: units have located one vic of the shooting, west of location. He is being taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.^adc — @TPSOperations

It wasn't immediately clear if the occupants of both vehicles were firing shots, or if it was the occupants of one car firing at the other, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

One of the cars, a white Honda Civic, flipped over several times and landed on the front lawn of a home on Warden, just south of Lawrence. Some of the windows were blown out and police found blood inside.

Police say the occupants of that vehicle fled the scene. Witnesses reported seeing either two or three males run westward into a nearby subdivision, Sgt. Lou Gibb told CBC Toronto.

The other car also fled the scene.

Not long after police arrived at the scene they found one victim nearby, Gibb said. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police marker sits beside a shell casing on Warden Avenue after shots were fired between two vehicles Wednesday evening. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Police could not immediately provide suspect descriptions.

Police have closed Warden Avenue in both directions between Sherwood Avenue and Walbon Road for the investigation.