Police are searching for a man who they believe is "bleeding seriously" after an alleged break-in at a home in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene near Randall Crescent and Horfield Avenue around noon.

They say a man came home and discovered someone breaking in. A confrontation followed and the resident was stabbed in the leg.

"[It is] a fairly deep stab wound," Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told CBC Toronto.

During the altercation the suspect also received an injury, possibly to his head, police believe.

"He is believed to be bleeding seriously and we are trying to find him," reads a tweet put out by police.

The resident was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now on the scene searching the area for the suspect.