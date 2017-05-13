Four people were injured after a car struck a group after a fight in Scarborough parking lot early Saturday.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his late teens was taken to a trauma centre with a head injury and three other people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in a parking lot at Ellesmere and McCowan Roads.

Toronto police said in a tweet that officers were called to the area for a report of a fight. Police said a vehicle struck a group of people, then fled the scene.

The vehicle is described as grey Hyundai Genesis and it may have damage to its front end.

Anyone who witnessed anything is urged to call Toronto Police Service's 43 Division at (416) 808-4300.