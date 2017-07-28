All the soggy weather Toronto has been having this year has caused more than 70 landslides on the Scarborough Bluffs, rendering parts of the popular park hazardous to visitors, city and conservation officials are warning visitors.

Rainfall and subsequent high water levels in Lake Ontario have caused substantial erosion, making the area unstable and restricting public access to the shoreline.

"Public access along the water's edge is prohibited at this time and this will continue until increased public safety can be achieved," said the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) in a safety message.

In previous years, landslides occurred only once or twice a year.

This year, the bluffs are saturated with water and pose a significant public safety risk, notably along the bottom and at the crest of the bluffs.

Visitors should stay in safe areas on the other side of the fenced off area along the top of the bluffs, city and TRCA officials say.

There is a significant public safety risk, notably along the bottom and at the crest of the bluffs. (CBC)

They are strongly urging visitors to obey posted signs and to stay away from restricted areas.

"Members of the public who have ignored the posted signs warning of the danger and who venture out to the bluff edge put themselves and emergency responders at increased risk of personal injury or death," said TRCA officials.

Visitors who enter restricted areas could be faced with potential trespassing charges and fines up to $10,000.