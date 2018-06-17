Woman in her 30s in life-threatening condition after fire in Scarborough apartment

A woman believed to be in her 30s is in life-threatening condition after a fire broke out in a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 11 a.m. for reports of heavy smoke billowing from a second-floor balcony at Bellamy Road North and Cedar Brae Boulevard, near Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road.

The woman escaped from the apartment and was found by emergency responders in the stairwell, Toronto Fire says.

A woman in her 30s is in life-threatening condition following an apartment fire at Bellamy Road North and Cedar Brae Boulevard. (John Hanley/CBC)

She was without vital signs when she was pulled from the building and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.

A second victim was assessed by paramedics at the scene, but wasn't taken to hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

The fire, believed to have started in the apartment unit, was extinguished in 20 minutes and the building was evacuated while firefighters ventilated it.

Initial reports from police indicated that an explosion might have happened in the unit. Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to determine what caused the blaze.

Cedar Brae Boulevard was closed from Bellamy Road North to Porchester Drive for nearly two hours. The roadway has since reopened.