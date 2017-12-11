Residents in Scarborough-Agincourt are going to the polls on Monday in a federal byelection.

The riding became vacant following the death of Liberal MP Arnold Chan from cancer at age 50 in September.

Scarborough-Agincourt is one of four byelections being held in Canada on Monday.

The other byelections are occurring in Bonavista–Burin–Trinity in Newfoundland, Battlefords–Lloydminster in Saskatchewan, and South Surrey–White Rock in B.C.

Liberal MP Arnold Chan, who died of cancer in September, is flanked by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left, and MP Dominic LeBlanc, right, in the House of Commons on Sept. 15, 2014 in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Seven candidates, including two independents, are vying for the Scarborough-Agincourt seat.

The candidates include Chan's widow, Jean Yip, who is running for the Liberals. Banking professional Dasong Zou is running for the Conservatives.

Brian Chang is the NDP candidate. Michael DiPasquale is running for the Green Party, while Jude Coutinho is running for the Christian Heritage Party.

The independents include John "The Engineer" Turmel and Tom Zhu.

A total of 68,775 eligible to vote

The Liberals have held Scarborough-Agincourt for nearly 30 years. The Conservatives increased their vote share from 34 per cent in 2011, when the party won a majority government to 38 per cent in 2015, when the party returned to the opposition benches.

Elections Canada said there are 68,775 people eligible to vote.

Advance polls in the riding were held on December on December 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Chan had urged MPs to 'elevate our debate'

Chan was first elected to the riding in a byelection in 2014. Six months later, he was diagnosed with a rare type of head and neck cancer.

He endured six months of radiation and chemotherapy, but learned in March 2016 that his cancer had returned. Chan died on Sept. 14, 2017.

In his last speech in the House of Commons in June, Chan urged MPs to respect the institution of Parliament.

"I would ask all of us to elevate our debate, to elevate our practice," he said.

Chan also urged MPs to "listen to each other," and all Canadians to "give their heart to their democracy; that they treasure it, revere it."

Polls close at 9:30 p.m.

The riding runs from Victoria Park to Midland Avenues and from Highway 401 to Steeles Avenue.

Polls, which opened at 9:30 a.m, will close at 9:30 p.m.