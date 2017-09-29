Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders is having a kidney transplant on Monday, and his wife is the donor, CBC Toronto has confirmed.

Saunders currently has one kidney — which is failing — and has been living with kidney disease since the 1990s, he told CTV on Friday. The disease, he said, was discovered during "routine bloodwork" and the chief is on life-saving dialysis for seven hours every night.

Kidney disease, also called chronic kidney failure, is the gradual loss of kidney function, which can progress to end-stage kidney failure — a fatal situation without dialysis or a transplant, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Sending @marksaunderstps and his wife Stacey well wishes for a speedy recovery. #thumbsup to #organdonation pic.twitter.com/Unmgscfjpz — @DrummondTPS

'A perfect match'

Saunders's wife, Stacey, will be his living kidney donor. "A 'perfect match' in more ways than one," tweeted Sgt. Darla Tannahill on Friday night.

Since news of the chief's upcoming transplant broke on Friday night, well-wishers have been sharing their support on social media.

We are keeping @marksaunderstps and his entire @TorontoPolice family in our thoughts while he undergoes surgery. #GetWellSoon #TorontoProud — @BeckTaxi

Mayor John Tory also released a statement, wishing both Saunders and his wife well as they "undergo this surgery together."

"I hope they both will have a quick recovery and I wish them good health in the future," Tory said.

"Battling kidney disease while serving as the Chief of Police could not have been easy. It's a testament to the Chief's strength and determination. I know that will serve him well as he goes through this transplant procedure."

wishing @marksaunderstps the best luck & a quick recovery! I'm a live-donor liver transplant recipient & am living a normal life! #blessed — @PeterCooper

Not clear how long Saunders will be in hospital

It's not yet clear how long Saunders will be in hospital, according to Mark Pugash, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

"We'll have to wait and see how the recovery goes," he said.

Pugash said during Saunders's absence, Deputy Chief James Ramer, who currently handles Specialized Operations Command and has been a member of the Toronto Police Service since 1980, will be acting chief.