A portion of Line 1 will be closed on Saturday due to Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction and track work.
There will be no subway service between St. Clair and Sheppard-Yonge stations all day on Feb. 24.
Full service on the line will resume Sunday morning.
There won't be a traditional north-south shuttle bus service on Yonge Street during the closure.
The TTC advises that commuters can take the University side of Line 1, and additional express service on all major east-west routes will be in place to connect customers to the University side.
Additional express service will run frequently on the following routes:
- 32 Eglinton West
- 52 Lawrence West
- 84 Sheppard West
- 96 Wilson
There will be increased service on the following routes:
- 97 Yonge
- 61 Avenue Road North
- 512 St. Clair
The 11 Bayview and 28 Davisville routes will extend to St. Clair station.
Parking changes
There will be no street parking on Pleasant Boulevard or on St. Clair Avenue between Yonge Street and Ferndale Avenue to help with the flow of traffic.
Parking will be free in York Region at Highway 407, Pioneer Village and Finch West stations.
All stations will be open for fare sales, connections and access to surface vehicles.
TTC staff will be on site to direct commuters and answer any questions.