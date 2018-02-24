A portion of Line 1 will be closed on Saturday due to Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction and track work.

There will be no subway service between St. Clair and Sheppard-Yonge stations all day on Feb. 24.

Full service on the line will resume Sunday morning.

Line 1 will be closed between St. Clair and Sheppard-Yonge stations on Feb. 24. (Toronto Transit Commission)

There won't be a traditional north-south shuttle bus service on Yonge Street during the closure.

The TTC advises that commuters can take the University side of Line 1, and additional express service on all major east-west routes will be in place to connect customers to the University side.

Additional express service will run frequently on the following routes:

32 Eglinton West

52 Lawrence West

84 Sheppard West

96 Wilson

There will be increased service on the following routes:

97 Yonge

61 Avenue Road North

512 St. Clair

The 11 Bayview and 28 Davisville routes will extend to St. Clair station.

Parking changes

There will be no street parking on Pleasant Boulevard or on St. Clair Avenue between Yonge Street and Ferndale Avenue to help with the flow of traffic.

Parking will be free in York Region at Highway 407, Pioneer Village and Finch West stations.

All stations will be open for fare sales, connections and access to surface vehicles.

TTC staff will be on site to direct commuters and answer any questions.