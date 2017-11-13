The cause of a two-alarm fire that broke out in the Junction Triangle late Sunday is being investigated by Toronto Fire Services on Monday morning.

Toronto Fire say they got a call around 11:15 p.m. about a balcony fire at a residence on Sarnia Avenue, near Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street.

This is the third fire to hit the small street in the city's west-end since the end of July, and the second fire in the last three weeks.

Sunday night's fire was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene. Toronto Fire said they could see black smoke coming from the back of the home and the roof.

Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said two people were transported to hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Residents at neighbouring homes were evacuated as crews worked to put out the fire. A TTC bus was called in to use as a shelter.

Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said two people were transported to hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The Red Cross was also on scene for residents, as well as Toronto Animal Control who were called to care for a cat.

The cause, origin and damage estimate is not immediately known to investigators.