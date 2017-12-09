A group of local Santas braved the winter weather on Saturday to make a cheeky dash through the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood to raise funds for SickKids Hospital.

Participants in the Toronto Santa Speedo Run donned red and white swimsuits and ran three kilometres in a "modified figure eight through Yorkville, hitting all the big streets: Bay, Yorkville, Cumberland," head-Santa Matt Freeman said.

"We're just really augmenting the shopping experience of those people in Yorkville today," he said.

The fundraiser began in 2005 and, although it's a "fun-run" rather than a race, Freeman says things can get competitive with regards to who raises the most money.

Wanda Prochazka admits she wishes it was snowing for her debut in the Santa Speedo Run. (John Grierson/CBC)

The run has raised over $320,000 for the hospital since it began, organizers say.

The money raised goes to the Toys and Games Fund at the children's hospital.

"It's used primarily for the purposes of recreation and therapeutic play, including materials and supplies such as toys, playroom supplies, art supplies, games and play equipment," organizers said in a statement.

This year is Wanda Prochazka's first time participating but she proves that the event only attracts the bold.

"Too bad it's not snowing," she said in an interview, "but it's still a lot of fun."