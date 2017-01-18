A Toronto man says he woke up to "massive flames shooting out the sides" of his Samsung S5 phone on Tuesday morning.
Mario Jakab went to bed around midnight on Tuesday, and woke up from the heat and firework-like sounds coming from his bedside table.
"I jumped out of bed, alerted my girlfriend because I wasn't sure if anything was going to catch fire," said Jakab. "I waited for the fire to go out, because I'm not touching a flame."
Samsung has recalled batteries on the Galaxy Note 7 models, after the devices started catching fire. The S5 model is not included in the recall. This appears to be one of the first reports of an S5 catching fire, though a lawsuit filed in the U.S. alleges the exploding phone problem extends to several other smartphones.
- Samsung stops making Galaxy Note 7s as more ignite
- Samsung urges consumers to 'immediately' stop using Galaxy Note 7 smartphone
- Samsung Galaxy Note 7 banned from Canadian and U.S. flights
Jakab contacted Samsung Canada who sent a company engineer to pick up his phone on Wednesday morning. When asked if he had modified the phone, he told them the battery and charging cable were all originals that came with the phone he bought in 2014.
"I couldn't pick up my phone or take a video of what it was doing, or even call 911," he says.
Jakab doesn't want to think what would have happened if he didn't wake up, or if the phone was in his pocket.
He wants people to learn from what happened to him and protect themselves, but said he would likely not change his own habits when it comes to charging his phone at night.
He also worries about children playing with Samsung phones.
"Just a battery heating up can burn a young child's hands, just from holding it," he said. "Apparently they're not toys, like we thought they were."
Samsung did not immediately respond to CBC Toronto calls and emails seeking comment to this incident.
