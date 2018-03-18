A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s are dead after a shooting at North York bowling alley on Saturday night.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman died of her injuries in hospital later, Toronto police said in a news release on Sunday.

Police said they received a call about the shooting on Samor Road, near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West, at Playtime Bowl and Entertainment, at 10:08 p.m.

Bullets shattered the front glass doors of the business.

The shooting occurred immediately outside Playtime Bowl and Entertainment, 33 Samor Rd. Police taped off the front entrance. (John Hanley/CBC)

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police then found a man with gunshot wounds who did not have vital signs. He was not conscious and not breathing.

Toronto paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Dave Viljakainen, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said the woman was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre, where she died.

The man and woman are Toronto's 13th and 14th homicide victims of the year.

Autopsies on the bodies will be performed on Sunday.

Officers taped off the bowling alley's front entrance after the shooting to allow investigators to collect evidence.

No suspect information is available, but police are asking witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).

Toronto police and paramedics gather at the scene of a fatal shooting in North York on Saturday night. (John Hanley/CBC)