Toronto police say that one person is dead and another has been transported to a trauma centre following a shooting at Samor Road and Dufferin Street Saturday night.

Police say they received a call about the incident at 10:08 p.m.

When on scene, police discovered a female victim with gunshot wounds outside of a business.

Shooting *update*:

Samor Rd & Dufferin St

-1 victim transported to trauma centre

-2nd victim unconscious/not breathing#GO489653

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) March 18, 2018

Police also located another victim with gunshot wounds who did not have vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say victims with other injuries were taken to hospital by EMS.

There is no suspect information at this time, but police are asking witnesses to come forward.