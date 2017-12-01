The enormous and iconic Sam the Record Man sign has made its return to Yonge-Dundas Square.

Crews began installing the kitschy neon beacon atop Ryerson University's student centre, two blocks away from the former location of its namesake record store, Thursday night and continued work early Friday.

The sign's first glowing, spinning disc was installed in 1969. It was eventually paired with another disc, which hung over Canadian music mogul Sam Sniderman's Yonge Street store for decades.

When the store closed in 2007, the entire location received a heritage designation from the city with the intention of preserving the cultural value of the historic sign.

A year later, the building was sold to Ryerson University, which decided to mount the spinning records at a new location on the east side of the square.

This is what pedestrians will see once the Sam the Record Man sign is finished being installed at 277 Victoria Street. (Ryerson University)

Restoration work on this project began in June.

"We are thrilled that the iconic Sam the Record Man signs that symbolized our family business will once again shine upon the site of the original store on Yonge Street," Jason and Bobby Sniderman said in a statement earlier this year.