Sherbourne Street is closed from Shuter to Queen streets in both directions Friday morning after a man was stabbed on the street.

Police say they were called to the area of Queen and Sherbourne streets shortly after 5 a.m. Friday and found a man believed to be in his 30s stabbed multiple times.

Paramedics were called on scene at Queen and Sherbourne early Friday for a man who was assaulted and stabbed. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

According to paramedics, a man was transported with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre. Police say he is now in stable condition.

Toronto police's 51 division is on scene and says the roads will be closed for a few hours.

Police say they are looking for a suspect who they describe as a male who was on a bicycle.