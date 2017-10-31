As children of all ages get into costumes and venture out onto the streets looking for tricks or treats, Toronto Police have some tips to keep things from becoming a truly frightful night.

Before anyone heads out the door, police want parents to remind children to avoid the temptation to take a bite of those treats before they get home.

"We want the parents to check that candy and make sure there's no alterations to the packages or anything that's been done to the candy that may put children or anybody else in harms's way," said Const. Clint Stibbe.

Here are 13 other safety Halloween tips:

1) Make the costumes visible to drivers by putting reflective tape on the front and back of costumes.

Kids costumes should be made visible with reflective tape. (J Pat Carter/The Associated Press)

2) Costumes shouldn't drag on the ground and shoes should fit.

Costumes should not drag on the ground. (Facebook/Alberta Diabetes Foundation)

3) No sharp objects. Swords, knives and other accessories should be made of soft, flexible material.

Maleficent costume headpiece is made out of soft material like Toronto police suggest. (Linda Ward/CBC News)

4) Masks should fit securely and make sure the eye holes are large enough so children can see.

Masks should have large enough eye-holes that children can see. (Alex Wong/Getty)

5) Treat bags should be light coloured and decorate them with reflective tape.

Bags can be decorated with reflective tape to increase children's visibility. (Jane Van Koeverden/CBC)

6) When trick-or-treating parents should accompany younger children and older children can go in groups.

Students at Oriole Park PS in their Halloween costume. Police say children should never trick-or-treat alone. (Linda Ward)

7) Trick or treat early so motorists can see you before it gets too dark.

Toronto police suggest trick or treating early to keep kids safe. (Ginger Perry/The Winchester Star/Associated Press)

8) Set a curfew and neighbourhood boundaries for trick or treating so children don't wander too far.

Setting neighbourhood boundaries can ensure that children don't go too far from home. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

9) Remind children to walk on sidewalks and to look both ways before crossing the street.

Remind children to look both ways before they cross the street even on Halloween. (Shutterstock)

10) Tell children to only go to homes and neighbours they know and only to houses with lights on.

Children should go to homes and neighbours they know. (NL Photos)

11) Tell children not to enter homes.

Police say children should not enter homes when trick or treating. (Getty Images)

12) Tell children to avoid all dogs as they may be startled by kids in costumes.

Animals may be frightened by children in costume so it's best not to approach them. (CBC)

13) The last tip is for drivers: drive slowly and scan for children crossing the road.