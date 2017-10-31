As children of all ages get into costumes and venture out onto the streets looking for tricks or treats, Toronto Police have some tips to keep things from becoming a truly frightful night.
Before anyone heads out the door, police want parents to remind children to avoid the temptation to take a bite of those treats before they get home.
"We want the parents to check that candy and make sure there's no alterations to the packages or anything that's been done to the candy that may put children or anybody else in harms's way," said Const. Clint Stibbe.
Here are 13 other safety Halloween tips:
1) Make the costumes visible to drivers by putting reflective tape on the front and back of costumes.
2) Costumes shouldn't drag on the ground and shoes should fit.
3) No sharp objects. Swords, knives and other accessories should be made of soft, flexible material.
4) Masks should fit securely and make sure the eye holes are large enough so children can see.
5) Treat bags should be light coloured and decorate them with reflective tape.
6) When trick-or-treating parents should accompany younger children and older children can go in groups.
7) Trick or treat early so motorists can see you before it gets too dark.
8) Set a curfew and neighbourhood boundaries for trick or treating so children don't wander too far.
9) Remind children to walk on sidewalks and to look both ways before crossing the street.
10) Tell children to only go to homes and neighbours they know and only to houses with lights on.
11) Tell children not to enter homes.
12) Tell children to avoid all dogs as they may be startled by kids in costumes.
13) The last tip is for drivers: drive slowly and scan for children crossing the road.