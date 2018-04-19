Ontario invests $90M to bring joint Ryerson-Sheridan campus to Brampton

Ryerson University and Sheridan College say they will be opening a joint campus and innovation hub in Brampton by September 2022.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon in Brampton by Education Minister Mitzie Hunter and Minister of the Status of Women Harinder Malhi.

The provincial government has invested $90 million to support the land purchase and construction of the site.

Brampton city council has also committed up to $150 million to the project.

In a media release, the provincial government says the campus will "improve access to postsecondary education in one of the fastest growing communities in Canada."

Programming at the campus will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, and will be provided in a partnership between Ryerson and Sheridan College.

"This is a once in a generation opportunity for Brampton, and we couldn't be more pleased to be partnering with two leading institutions," said Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffery in a press release.

In a media release Ryerson says the Ryerson-Brampton expansion will include:

A Centre for Education, Innovation and Collaboration.

An innovation hub connecting students with external organizations in the region.

A National Centre for Cybersecurity.

Officials say the campus will provide at least 2,000 new undergraduate spaces within five to 10 years.

The campus will be located near the Brampton GO Station at the southeast corner of Church Street West and Mill Street North.