The Ryerson Rams men's basketball team are welcoming a towering new recruit this year: Tanor Ngom, a Senegalese 19-year-old who measures seven feet, two inches.

That puts him in arm's reach of the tallest NBA players of all time — a group that Ngom isn't shy to admit he'd like to join one day.

"As with any basketball player who plays the game, I'm wishing to make it to the NBA. But I'll just keep playing my game and see where it brings me," he told CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond.

It's already brought him far. At 15, he left Senegal to play ball in Spain and Germany.

After returning to Senegal to finish his studies, he met head basketball coach Roy Rana while he was visiting last spring.

How Dwight Drummond's five foot eleven (and a half) stacks up next to Ngom's seven foot two. (CBC)

Ngom was participating at a camp with SEED academy, a basketball student-athlete program in Thies, Senegal.

"Me being a seven foot two guy he got interested, he asked a bit of questions about where I was playing," he remembered.

Ngom could represent a chance for the Rams to break up the longstanding supremacy of the Carleton Ravens, who narrowly defeated Ryerson in a fight for the University sports national title last March.

For now, Ngom is now getting to know the Ryerson campus — and fielding requests for photos from his new classmates.

Ngom could help the Rams break the Carleton Ravens seven-season winning streak. (CBC)

"You kind of get used to it," he said of the attention. "It's been awhile since I've been almost this height."

The focus, said Ngom, remains overwhelmingly on basketball.

"I can't wait for the season to start, prove myself to the coach," he said.

With the men's basketball team set to take on their first opponents at the end of October, he won't have to wait long.